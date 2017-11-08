Kuwaiti Investment Company Invests in Sudan to the Value of $200 Million

Khartoum: Asasat Company For Agricultural Investments limited has announced inauguration of its activity in Sudan via entering in agricultural partnership for the extension

of 100 thousand fedans at the River Nile state for cultivating wheat and clover along with entering in food security projects for producing white meat and meat red with the aims of realizing self-sufficiency for the domestic market over a period not exceeding two years and afterwards shifting to the phase of export.

The head of the Board of Directors of the said company Consultant Mashari Bin Murshid Al Mirshad has affirmed in a press conference at the company's headquarter the company's preparedness for agricultural extension in Sudan in the coming years

He said the company is seeking to reach cultivation of 700 thousand fedans over the coming seven years via partnerships with farmers of benefit to both parties.