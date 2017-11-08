Government Belittles Calls of Opposition to Topple the Regime

Khartoum – (smc) Government has affirmed that the calls of the armed groups and NUP to coordinate to topple the regime will not find any support from the Sudanese

people.

Meanwhile, Parliament Information Committee said that the so-call Revolutionary Front is motivated by personal bitterness.

Government Spokesperson, Dr. Ahmed Bilal stated to (smc) tht the opposition is still in toppling of the regime station through statements since the alliances of Sudan Call and other alliances.

Chief of the Parliament Information and Communications Committee, Eng. El-Tayeb Mustafa said that the call of the movement to topple the regime is a call to burn Sudan and its people, calling the opposition forces to restore to the voice of reason to achieve peace in Sudan.