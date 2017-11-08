Minister of Defense Praises Efforts of Students Support Fund

Khartoum- Minister of Defense General Awad Mohamed Ahmed bin Awaf has praised the great efforts exerted by the National Students Support Fund for creating conducive

atmosphere for university students, affirming readiness to boost its ambitious projects.

This came when the Minister of Defense received yesterday Secretary General of National Students Support Fund Prof. Mohamed Abdallah Al-Nagarabi.

Prof. Al Nagarabi briefed the Minister on the projects of the fund in supporting university students besides ways and means for implementation of the decision issued by the President of the Republic bringing general education schools under support umbrella of the fund.