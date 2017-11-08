Al Bashir: Government Exerted Tireless Efforts to Contain Impacts of Blockade

Khartoum - President of the Republic Field Omer Al Bashir has affirmed that Sudan has turned up to be more strong and mighty in building the promising Sudan after the

economic blockade which was imposed on it for a period of twenty years at a time when Sudan was in a dire need for mobilizing its efforts for building the new Sudan.

Al Bashir said yesterday at the inauguration of the events of the meeting of the General Secretariat and the Consultative Committee of Arab Women and the Arab Forum on Technological and Vocational Education , that Said Sudan is striding confidently for realizing peace and national accord after achieving a very big and all-inclusive project of national dialogue with the participation of all the political forces parties, movements and the political organizations which is the most wide political participation in the history of our country.

The President further said the state has exerted tireless efforts for containing the adverse impacts of the economic blockade and afterwards enabling the national economy to realize positive growth rate and maintaining the productive capacity of the community and a considerable success was realized in this regards despite the escalated economic sanctions and the shortage of aid and the external resources necessary for development.

He said the campaign of arms collection across the country has ended the phenomena of stealing, burglary and killings to reach its aspired for targets to make Sudan free of arms.

President of Sudan's Workers Trade Union Federation Yousif Abdulkarim has hailed the leading role of the President of the Republic and his wise directives up to coordination of efforts for lifting the blockade from Sudan and hailed all those who contributed in this matter .

For his part Bakri Yousif , The Secretary General of Employers Union said the union is pursuing the optimal utilization of Sudan's resources

Chairman of the International Confederation of Arab Trade Unions Ghassan Qusun said twenty years of blockade made Sudan workers live in tough conditions overcoming the difficulties

Meanwhile The President of the Arab Labor Organization Faiz Al Mateer congratulated Sudan Sudan on lifting the blockade to come out victorious.