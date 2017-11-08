Hawas Magazine Organizes Symposium on Financing and Agricultural Processing after Lifting of Sanctions

Khartoum- Hawas Magazine has organized a symposium on “prospects of financing and agricultural processing after the lifting of sanctions” as part of its regular forum on

“agriculture and food security”, with participation of economists, farmers and decision makers, including State Minister at the Ministry of Agriculture Sabri Al Dhau and State Minister at the Ministry of Industry Dr. Abdu Dawoud.

Minister of Animal Resources Bushara Gumaa called at the symposium for mapping out policies for removing obstacles facing funding for agriculture.

Chairman of the Sudanese Banks Union Massad Mohamed Ahmed, on his part, pointed out that there are promising opportunities in the agricultural sector but there are also challenges, affirming that agricultural processing is the other side of agriculture.

Head of technologies transfer and development sector at CTC Group Prof. Mamoun Dhualbait, on his part, has called for attracting development funding for the agricultural sector.

Senior economist at the African Development Bank Yusuf Mohamed Ahmed, meanwhile, noted that the bank extended support to Sudan totaling 230 million dollars during a period of less than ten years, indicating that the bank would extend big funding to the Sudanese private sector.

Director General of GLB agricultural company Tariq Mohamed Khair has explained that the cost of establishment of big agricultural projects amounts to millions of dollars, referring to weak adoption of modern agricultural technologies in the country.

Director of External Relations Department at CTC Group Sami Al Gaali, on his part, praised Hawas Magazine’s Forum for reflecting the issues of agriculture and food security, noting that the symposium has come at an important juncture following lifting of the American economic sanctions that had been imposed on Sudan.

Representative of Al Salam Rotana Hotel Yahya Mirghani, has said the hotel sponsors the symposium as a service to the community, noting that Hawas Magazine has a pioneering role in the society.

The symposium has witnessed valuable interventions by head of the economic and consumer sector at the Ministry of Finance of Khartoum State economic expert Dr. Adil Abdul-Aziz besides economist Mohamed Al Nair.

Director General of Hawas Magazine and chairman of the organizing committee of the symposium Dr. Nasr-Eddin Sholgami, in the meantime, said the symposium, has come as part of the initiatives of the magazine to explore new prospects for agriculture, especially after lifting of the sanctions.

The symposium, introduced by Editor-in-Chief of Hawas Magazine Tariq Sharief Satti and broadcaster Mousab Mahmoud, was sponsored by Mahgoub Sons Group, Moawia Elberier Group, CTC Group, Hajar Group, Al Baraka Bank and Al Salam Rotana Hotel.