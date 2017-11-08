Mahmoud Meets Envoys of Norway and Britain to Sudan and South Sudan State

Khartoum-The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud discussed with Envoys of Norway and United Kingdom to Sudan and South Sudan State

development of situations in Sudan and Africa, international community efforts to achieve peace in South Sudan State and the role Sudan can play in this connection.

British Envoy, Christopher Trott, said in press statements after meeting and his Norwegian counterpart with the Assistant of President of the Republic in the Republican Palace, Tuesday, that they discussed peace process in Sudan and sup[port that could be provided by Britain to the AUHIP-brokered peace process .

He underscored Britain support to Government of Sudan endeavors to find solutions to the outstanding issues and that UK encourages all parties to participate in building democracy and peace in Sudan.

Mr. Christopher pointed out that the meeting tackled Abyei issue and importance of existence of UN mission there to provide assistance to people in the area and to create constructive and normal co-existence between all communal components of Abyei.

He noted to importance of IGAD-backed peace deal in South Sudan State , indicating to his country welcome to role being played by Sudan to achieve peace in South Sudan State and hosting refugees, stressing UK's keenness to work with Sudan and regional governments to realize peace in South Sudan State.



Envoy of Norway , Erling Skojonsberg, said that he and his British counterpart aimed during the meeting to find means for implementation of South Sudan State's peace deal brokered by IGAD.

He appreciated constructive role being played by Sudan in supporting the IGAD endeavors.

The Norwegian Envoy added that the meeting also tackled regional issues and peace process in the Two Areas and Darfur in the wake of revocation of US sanctions against Sudan.