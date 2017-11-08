Anti-Human Trafficking Committee Launches National Plan

Khartoum – The National Anti-Human Trafficking Committee in collaboration with the International Migration Committee will launch today, Wednesday, the National Plan

Forum.

The Forum will take place at 9:00 at the Police Club and will be addressed by the First Vice President, National Prime Minister, 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh.

According to Ms. Maha Al-Sadiq of the coordinating committee the forum will include an opening speech besides addresses of each of the Chairman of the Committee, Justice Minister.

First Vice President will address the forum on the anti-human trafficking strategy and the national plan along with the directives of the implementation of the strategy and the plan.

It is to be noted that forum aims at clarifying Sudan's strong stance against all kinds of organized crimes including human-trafficking and illegal migrtion, besides empowering the anti-human trafficking committee and providing support to enbale the committee implement the plan in a professional manner.

The forum organizers have invited all concerned government institutions, UN agencies, embassies and civil society organizations.