Foreign Ministry Reveals Timetables for the Implementation of Agreements with S. Sudan

Khartoum- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described the visit paid by President of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit to Khartoum recently as one of the most important visits

the country witnessed during the past period as it resulted in important agreements for the relations between the two countries.

State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Attal-Mannan Bakheit said President Kiir affirmed during the visit his personnel supervision to implementation of what had been agreed upon between the two countries, pointing out that there is an evaluation committee for the implementation of the agreements according to specific timetables agreed by the two countries.

The State Minister, speaking over a program of Omdurman TV Channel, said a session of negotiations between Khartoum and Washington on terrorism dossier would be convened in Washington during the current month, which would be led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour.

He affirmed that the seriousness and transparency showed by Sudan on the five tracks that led to lifting of the sanctions on Sudan would continue in the second session of talks on removing the name of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, denying existence of any deals made by the two countries, saying the two countries are beneficiaries of the lifting of the sanctions.

The State Minister pointed out that the international community hasn’t fulfilled its commitments on the refugees’ issues, where Sudan hosts more than two million refugees and the rate of international support doesn’t exceed 22%, a matter that affected the economic situation in the country, stressing the importance of provision of aid so that services can be provided to them.

On Sudan's participation in the Arab Alliance Forces, the State Minister said the decision of participation was an Arab decision and from some countries and any decision taken on this alliance is taken by the alliance countries themselves.

He affirmed that Sudan has nearly twenty two embassies in Africa and this year a number of embassies will be inaugurated in some African countries in Niger and Conakry and the diplomatic expansion in east Africa will take place ruling out the existence of any trend of any form of normalization with Israel noting that this topic was not discussed at any level.

He rejected directing any accusations to any of the Sudanese diplomatic missions to the effect of existence of financial corruption stressing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is subjected to external financial control like other civil service organs.

With regards to the issue of the diplomat in Sudan's mission in Washington the State Minister said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will publish the results of investigation via media whenever it is completed stressing that the procedures took some time as the employee is a civil service employee and action will be taken against him in the event he proved implicated.