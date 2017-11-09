FVP: Flow of Refugees and Displaced Hinders Urban Development and Services

Khartoum – First Vice President and National Prime Minister, 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has affirmed that Khartoum State is facing great challenges in terms of services

due to the tremendous increase of refugees and displaced from the rural areas.

He affirmed, while addressing the opening session of the 6th international conference of planning and urban development, that there is a continuous need for services to confront those challenges.

He pointed out that Khartoum State government has resolved the issues of physical planning and services through a package of strategies and scientific studies to achieve the sustainable development.

For his part, Khartoum State Governor, 1st Lt. Gen. (Eng.), Abdul Rahim Mohammed Hussein said that the conference comes within regional and international changes and the endorsement of Khartoum State Strategy and structure for the coming 30 years.

He announced their endevours to find funding formulas to the old districts citizens to enable them expand vertically to stop the horizontal expansion.

He said that Khartoum State started applying a package of procedures to expand water plants and dealing with garbage.