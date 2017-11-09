 

Al Bashir to Launch 17 Development Projects in White Nile State

Khartoum – White Nile State, Dr. Abdul Hamid Musa Kasha has affirmed that President Al Bashir will launch during his upcoming visit to the state 17 development projects.

While addressing the opening session of the legislative council of White Nile State, Kasha reiterated his government keenness to benefit from the economical openness after lifting of the US sanctions in terms of increasing the production and setting the economical policies to accommodate all the national development capabilities and encouraging the investors.
He affirmed that the State is witnessing security stability, promising to improve the joint relations with South Sudan State and implementing all the projects signed to achieve the joint interests.

