Al-Dawalab Announces 66% Increase in Health Insurance Coverage

Khartoum – (smc) Ministry of Welfare and Social Insurance revealed expansion in the health insurance umbrella by 66%.

Meanwhile the Ministry affirmed the provision of the targeted medicines which witnessed considerable hikes during 2017.

Minister of Welfare and Social Insurance, Mashair Al-Dawalab told (smc) that the Ministry managed to achieve this considerable leap by the support of the federal Ministry of Finance, affirming that all the medicines targeted in the health insurance umbrella were reviewed in concentration on the quality and availability to ensure its access to all targeted categories, adding that all the important medicines included in the health insurance list are available in the center as well as in the states.

Al-Dawalab said that the Ministry’s plan aims at covering 80% by 2020, pointing out that there is misunderstanding in the trade marks, hinting that they use the medical term and not the commercial brand.