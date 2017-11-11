Director of Africa Programme at WCC Lauds Religious Coexistence in Sudan

Khartoum - Director of Africa Programme at the World Council of Churches (WCC) Nigussu Legesse has affirmed that the religious

coexistence Sudan witnesses and its respect to all religions contribute to realization of peace and stability for the citizens, pointing out that Sudan is making good steps in this field.

He commended in a statement to SUNA on the sidelines of 22nd general assembly meeting of the Sudanese Council of Churches the peaceful coexistence prevailing in Sudan, adding that they are pleased of the good treatment and support the Christians find in Sudan despite that they represent a minority.

He referred to the visit paid to Sudan by the Secretary General of the World Council of Churches in 2013, affirming that the relation of the council with the Government of Sudan is witnessing progress.

He pointed out that the council encourages inter-religious dialogue.

It is worth noting that President Al Bashir has said that Sudan is free from all kinds of religious conflict, affirming that the country remained a model of religious coexistence.

Al Bashir added that Sudan through this Coptic gathering is sending a real message to all the world in peaceful religious coexistence.

He affirmed that Sudan doesn’t have racism or ethnicity, pointing out that the country became a safe haven to people of other countries such as Syria and South Sudan besides the displaced persons due to wars in their countries.

The President reiterated Sudan’s call to all religions in the globe to meet under the umberrelah of brotherhood and noble values.