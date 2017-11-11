Al Bashir Calls for Youth Protection against Western Cultures

KHARTOUM -- President Al Bashir has underscored the importance of protecting Sudanese youth against Western culture

and intellection colonization through inculcating religious values in face of what he described as "destructive infiltration" targeting Islamic creed and war on Islam and Muslims.

Speaking at Sufi consultative gathering, Al Bashir pointed to unrest across many parts of the world, calling on holding steadfast to the law of Allah in face of foreign targets against Sudan, which he said world most targeted country.

"We are living in unstable world looking for alibis to create seditions therefore we need to work for solidarity, tolerance and cooperation for unity…refrain from religious wrangles and divisions, which are act of the devil," Al Bashir said.

He noted that Sudan is headed for and is seeing lasting peace, pointing to the hosting of South Sudan refugees who fled into the country in search of safe havens; in addition to other refugees from Syria and Palestine.

Al Bashir commended the Sufi orders for their -- what he described pursuit of wisdom and religious values in dealing with social affairs in aid of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the members of Sudanese communities.

The Sufi sectors and orders, on their part, announced their support for President Al-Bashir's candidacy for 2020 presidential elections, in recognition of continuous and strenuous efforts Al Bashir has been leading over the past to effect national unity.

The Sufi gathering was aimed at taking onboard religious views and vision for peace and review religious speech in favor moderate Islam.