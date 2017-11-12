WHO: Big Measures Taken by Sudan to Reduce Child and Mothers Mortality Rate

Khartoum - World Health Organization (WHO) has praised the decision of the President of the Republic to the effect of gauging performance of states governors at the level

of appointing midwives describing this measure as positive and successful experiment which will lead to reducing child and mothers mortality rates.

WHO resident representative in Sudan Dr. Naema Al-Qaseer said many countries do not know the importance of the existence of a community midwife stressing that appointing community midwife reduces mal practices like female circumcision leading to the increase of child and mothers mortality rate.

She told Sudan Vision that the existence and spread of midwives in the community will have a big role in educating the mother and child care as well as introducing nutrients for newly born children.

Dr Naema Al-Qaseer further disclosed that WHO in cooperation with the Ministry of Health will hold this November a wide –ranging training program with the Ministries of Health at the States for reducing mortality of newly born children.