IGAD Continues Consulting on Free Movement of Persons with MS

Khartoum - The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is holding a National Consultation Workshop towards the development of the IGAD Protocol on Free

Movement of Persons in the IGAD Region which will open at Al Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum on November 13th starting at 08:45AM.

IGAD has received a grant from the European Union Emergency Trust Fund with the intention of facilitating the establishment of a free movement regime within the IGAD region. This is aimed at promoting the regularization of the high volume of informal movement that currently takes place, and increase the opportunities for legal mobility.

This three-day workshop is aimed at getting inputs from national stakeholders and Experts on benefits and barriers to free movement of persons; deriving National Recommendations towards the Provisions of the Protocol and Developing a Roadmap for the Negotiation and adoption of the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons in the IGAD Region.

This National Consultative Workshop will bring in experts on migration and related themes as well as all national stakeholders from each of the Ministries and Authorities of Government, Civil Society Organizations, Academia, Private Sector and Media to contribute to effective migration governance.

Specific Objectives of the National Consultative Workshop:

a) To gather information on Benefits and Barriers to Free Movement of Persons in IGAD Region;

b) To generate national recommendations towards the Provisions of the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons in the IGAD Region.