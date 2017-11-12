RSF Announces Arrest of Commander of Outlawed Al Savana Group

Khartoum - The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has announced that it has arrested the commander of the outlawed Al Savana group, Ali Rizgallah (Al Savana), and two elements

of his group at Jebal Moro area, east of Kabkabeyah town and southwest of Kutum Locality in North Darfur State. One personnel of RSF was martyred and another one wounded in the operation.

RSF Spokesman Col. Abdel-Rahman Al Gaali said in a statement to SUNA that the RSF has remained pursuing rebel Al Savana and his group since RSF arrived at Kutum Locality and laid an ambush for him Al Malha Jebal Moro area where it was able to arrest him and his group on board one vehicle with their military equipment.

The Spokesman affirmed that RSF are ready to pursue and deal decisively with all outlaws in the states of Darfur so that the citizens can enjoy security and stability.

The RSF was able on Friday to arrest nine elements of Al Savana group as part of its campaign to eliminate outlawed groups in the states of Darfur.