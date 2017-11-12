Ministry Affirms Drop of Mortality Rate of Mothers and Children by more than 50%

Khartoum - Federal Minister of Health Bahr Idriss Abu Garda has affirmed that the mortality rate of mothers and children has dropped by more than 50 percent in the last 20

years.

The Minister was speaking in a graduation ceremony for 500 midwives from the States of Central Darfur, West Darfur and White Nile at the Health Sciences Academy.

He said the number of deaths in 1990 was 537 cases and dropped to 216 cases in 2010.

The Federal Minister of Health said the graduation of more midwives would reduce further the mortality rate of mothers and children to reach the required international standard.

He stressed that his ministry attaches utmost concern to reduction of mortality rate of mothers and children, saying that they would work to complete the targeted number of 13500 community midwives for comprehensive coverage of Sudan.

The Minister pointed out to the special concern accorded by the Presidency to the provision of midwives, noting that there are five states where the ratio of appointment of midwives has reached 100%, top of them Blue Nile State.

Dean of the Health Sciences Academy Dr. Ismail Bushara, on his part, said the academy has provided training for 12400 midwives from the targeted total number, affirming that the newly graduated 500 midwives are now ready to provide services at the targeted communities in the three states.

He lauded the bodies that contributed to the success of the program, including Turkish International Cooperation Agency (TIKA) and governors and ministers of health of the states.