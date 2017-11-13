Justice Ministry Affirms Existence of Technology Transfer Legislations

Khartoum - Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice Ahmed Abass Alrazam has announced the existence of much legislation in Sudan for technology transfer stressing that

there are bills pending ratification in this field noting that these legislations are related to technology transfer, innovation and intellectual property along with other legislations related to this matter.

He said Sudan is a head of many country in the Arab and African regions in the field of legislations related to knowledge and technology transfer announcing the existence of man legislations in Sudan for technology transfer .

Secretary General of the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA) Kara Al Tuhami has announced partnership between SSWA and the Ministry of Justice which he said it related to the legal description in addition to Sudan's issues abroad.

He demanded reconsidering the benefits Sudan can gain from the technical and technological expertise owned by the country abroad, demanding the recalling the strong points in transferring technology inwardsÒ

He said in the workshop of updating the national legislations and the need of enacting laws for technology transfer as part of the week of technology transfer said the country owns many expertise abroad that can be benefited from in transferring technology and employing the economy of knowledge