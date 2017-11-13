Al Bashir to Visit Uganda Today

Khartoum - President Omer Al Bashir will start an official visit to Kampala today for bilateral talks with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni, announced e foreign ministry

in Kampala.

During the visit, a number of areas of cooperation will be discussed including trade and investment, agriculture, regional peace and security as well as international matters of mutual interest.

Al Bashir will be accompanied by high level delegation including Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, Trade Minister, Hatim Al-Sir, NISS Director, Lt. Gen. (Eng.) Mohammed Atta Al-Mawla Abbas,and the State Minister at the Presidency, Hatim Hassan Bakheit.