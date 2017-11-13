Health Ministry: Deterrent Punishments for Impersonating Physicians

Khartoum - Federal Minister of Health Bahr Idriss Abu Garda has described the crime of impersonating physicians as stark threat to the lives of the citizens, urging imposition of

deterrent punishments on those who commit such a crime.

The Minister was speaking over Omdurman TV Channel’s program “Press Conference.”

The Federal Minister of Health pointed out that his ministry focuses in Gezira State on combating malaria, bilharzias and mycetoma diseases, noting that the government has made available a sum of 10 million dollars for treatment of mycetoma, which affects Gezira and Sennar States besides other areas.

The Minister disclosed that the ratio of fake medicines in the world stands at 15% and that 75% of them are in the developing countries, affirming that the state is working to boost the supervision body to curb the phenomenon.

He indicated that his recent tour of North Darfur State covered 23 sites there to inspect the health situation and the voluntary return of the citizens and extending medical support to them.

The Minister indicated that he was accompanied during the tour by 25 specialists, who provided medical treatment to the citizens.