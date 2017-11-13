AJOC Delegation Leaves to Addis Ababa

Khartoum – (smc) a delegation from Abyei n Joint Oversight Committee (AJOC) including 11 of Messiriya and Dinka Ngok leaders has left to Addis Ababa to participate in the

joint committee meetings between Khartoum and Juba on 14 – 15 November.

Head of the delegation, Eng. Hassan Ali Nimir told (SMC) that the meeting will discuss the outcomes of May 2017 meeting besides the endevours to implement 20th June agreement, pointing out that the delegation will discuss the peaceful coexistence, stability and development to preserve the norms between the two sides.

Nimir revealed Presidential directives to commit to the agreements signed between Sudan and S. Sudan and the accomplishment of 2011 agreement.