Khartoum and Kampala Agree on Cooperation to Realize Peace in S. Sudan

Kampala - President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni held a summit meeting at the Presidential Palace in Entebbe

yesterday on peace and security in the area and peace in South Sudan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour has said the presidents discussed joint cooperation between the two countries and agreed on holding joint economic and investment forum in Khartoum.

He pointed out that the two countries have affirmed their support to the peace and security process in the African Great Lakes region and agreed on cooperation for realization of peace in South Sudan and their support to the IGAD efforts.

President Museveni congratulated President Al Bashir on lifting of the American economic sanctions on Sudan, reiterating his stance against the International Criminal Court (ICC) and his support to the African stance calling for withdrawal from the ICC.

Prof. Ghandour explained that the two leaders affirmed importance of realization of peace in South Sudan and contacts between the countries of the region for realizing this objective.

On the importance of the visit of President Al Bashir to Uganda, the Minister said the two countries shared historical relations and that Uganda is an important country in East Africa and the continent as a whole and that the two countries have surpassed previous complications and that the two presidents have agreed on exchange of visits according to specific schedule and continuation of the ministerial committees to their work to follow up implementation of all what have been agreed upon.