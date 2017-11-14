Al-Tuhami Reveals Attractive Policies for Expatriates

Khartoum - The Secretary General of the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA) Dr. Karar Al-Tuhami has disclosed that vast savings of Sudanese expatriates

were transferred outside Sudan to a sister country amounting to four billion Dollars in one year, according to international reports.

He noted that there are funds that need to be utilized for funding projects calling on the competent agencies to lay down attractive policies and climate for benefiting from these funds.

He demanded studying the cause of shortcomings in industry and tackling all the issues related to cross-cuttings between the competent authorities and the investment agencies with regards to expatriates entering investment fields.

He called for adopting bold policies towards benefiting from expatriates savings in industrial field calling on the Ministry of Industry to take initiative and benefit from small-scale industries for promoting the economy.

He said there are concerns from the part of the educated people with regards to theorizing and disrupting industry in the country.