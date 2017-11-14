First Vice President Visits Council of Medical Specializations

Khartoum - The Secretary General of the Council of Medical Specializations Dr. Al Sheikh Alsidig Badr has announced completion of preparations for the visit of the First Vice

President of the Republic , the Prime Minister to inspect the progress of work in the execution of the clinical simulator center in the forthcoming period which is considered the first of its kind in Sudan which will considerably contribute to reducing occurrence of medical error which is currently being constructed at Khartoum Hospital emergencies over an area of 2000 square meters composed of a four-storey building.

Al sidig disclosed that the Vice President the Vice President id to inaugurate a number of facilities at the council for improving the buildup of medical training in Sudan including the Center of Developing Medical Education in Sudan , the Procedural Complex , Complex of Secretariat of Medical Specializations, Consultative rest house.