ICGLR Discusses Plans and Regulations in Khartoum

Khartoum - A two days meeting of the Regional Committee on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide, War Crimes and Crimes against Humanity and all forms of

Discrimination ICGLR was started yesterday at Khartoum a mid presence of undersecretary of Sudan Foreign ministry Abdul Gani Al Neim.

The committee is affiliated to the Great Lakes International Organization, according to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Garieb Allah AL Khider, the objective of the meeting is to set regulations that organize the operation of the committee , also the representatives of the member countries present reports concern the with the development of combating war crimes and any exercises against humanity.

“The meeting is to evaluate the implementation pf the Great Lakes Protocol” on combating genocide and war crimes” added AL Khider.

The undersecretary of Sudan Foreign Affairs assured the support of Sudan to the committee to shoulder its responsibility “Sudan appreciates the role of the committee” concluded Abdul Gani.

The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) has been concerned with genocide prevention since its inception and has taken the lead in this area through the protocol signed on 29th November 2006 by Heads of States in the Great Lakes Region Member States, for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, War Crimes and Crimes against Humanity and all forms of Discrimination.

The ICGLR Regional Committee on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide, War Crimes and Crimes against Humanity and all forms of Discrimination was established in Kampala, Uganda in September 2010, and formalized at the November 25-26, 2010 in Kinshasa, DRC, with the participation of all countries in the region.