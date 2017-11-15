Sudan’s Tarco Airlines to Start Direct Flights to Entebbe

(The Oberver) Pending clearance by Civil Aviation Authority and Ministry of Works, a Sudanese private airline, Tarco is set to start direct flights between Khartoum and

Entebbe.

Tarco has been previously flying to Chad, Nigeria, South Sudan, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates since 2009. Now, the Sudanese government has designated Tarco airline to fly to Entebbe, easing flights between Uganda and Sudan.

Sudan President Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir is in Uganda for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Yoweri Museveni. Museveni observed that the designation of the flight route would greatly improve connectivity between the two countries and promote trade, tourism and investment.

Sudan is one of Uganda's major coffee export markets importing 20 per cent of Ugandan coffee. The country is also the single biggest export market for the product from which about $100 million is earned, according to data released by the ministry of foreign affairs.

The presidents also observed that the lifting of trade and economic sanctions that had been unilaterally imposed on Sudan by the United States for nearly 20 years, is an opportunity for boosting trade volumes between the countries and called upon the business communities and private sectors to take advantage of this positive development.

According to the joint communique issued after a meeting between the two presidents last night, the two presidents also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in higher education between the two countries.

They directed their respective ministers to fast-track implementation of all decisions agreed upon and conclude all pending MoU for cooperation in the areas of agriculture, sports and youth as well as security before the next Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) to be hosted by Uganda by March 2018.

The presidents also reviewed the implementation of the decisions made during President Museveni's official visit to Sudan in September 2015 as well as the 5th Joint Ministerial Commission. They noted the progress being made in cooperation between the two countries particularly in the sectors of trade and investment, transport, security and education.