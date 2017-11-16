Three Options for Sudan Debts (Writing off-Reducing –Postponement): Idris

Khartoum - Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman said their participation in the national accord government is out of the sense of responsibility and national

commitment to implementing the outcomes of the National Dialogue ruling out that his ministry is a ministry of gratification stressing that the Ministry of International Cooperation is one of the important ministries in most of the world countries.

He noted in interview by the Blue Nile Channel (open dialogue) that the country is facing big constraints top of which is the economy which the country is seeking to manage it in conformity of ambitious programs via the coming budget which is responding to the Aspiration of the people and working towards realizing a breakthrough for making the country cross to a safe haven in addition to other challenges INCLUDING peace and freedoms.

Regarding the depreciation exchange rate of the Sudanese pound against the dollar and its causes; Idris said the depreciation of the Sudanese pound exchange rate is not linked to the calculations of the economy but it is linked to speculations and illusions calling for liberalization of the exchange rate.

He went on to say that the American economic sanctions imposed on Sudan has damaged the economic advancement through the fact many countries refrained from entering in funding a number of vital projects a matter that made the Sudanese economy managed from outside the official channels for overcoming the obstacles of the economic blockade

Regarding writing off debts Suleiman noted that Said a high committee is seeking to mobilize the file of foreign debts via three options either writing off the foreign debts or relief, freezing or postponing them.