Sudan and Uganda Discuss Joint Trade and Investment Cooperation

Khartoum - (Khalda Elyas) Trade Minister Hatim Al Sir has affirmed that the visit of President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir to Uganda would have positive

effects on the trade balance of Sudan and improve the economic situation of the country.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the joint trade talks between Sudan and Uganda, explain that the two sides agreed on holding two Sudanese exhibitions in Kampala, the first of which for GIAD Industrial Group and its products and the second for the Sudanese industries.

He said these exhibitions would avail good opportunities for the promotion of Sudanese products and opening of new markets for exports.

The Minister discussed with his Ugandan counterpart a number of investment projects and trade opportunities, noting that the leadership of the two countries instructed promotion of bilateral trade relations.