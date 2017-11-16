Security Authorities Release Swiss Hostage

(Najat Ahmed - AFP) The Security and Police systems was able to release the Swiss hostage at the village of Kodi at the locality of Kutum in North Darfur State.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of foreign affairs Ghariballah Al-Khidir said that the Swiss and Sudanese Foreign Ministries have agreed not to pay ransom to the kidnappers. He stressed that those who committed the kidnapping are six perpetrators of whom two were are arrested and four were being detected.

The car used in the kidnapping operation was seized .

Al-Khidir said in a press statement at khartoum statement upon the arrival of the hostage and handing her to her embassy the main reason was to get a ransom adding that the Swiss Foreign Minister has contacted the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The hostage is seventy two years old and she has been working in Sudan since 1972 .

For his part the Swiss Ambassador affirmed support of the efforts of Switzeralnd government to Sudan and they are adopting the same approach of nonpayment of ransom hailing the efforts of Sudan government in setting this lady free.

Sudanese security forces have freed a Swiss aid worker who was kidnapped in Darfur last month in an overnight operation in the war-torn region, a Sudanese official said Wednesday.

Her abduction was the first such reported incident in Darfur since the United Nations began scaling back its peacekeeping force in the region earlier this year.

The release of the aid worker, whose identity has not been revealed by Sudan or Swiss authorities, comes as the UN Security Council meets on Wednesday to assess the downsizing of the peacekeeping mission in Darfur.

"Agents of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Services carried out an overnight operation and freed the Swiss aid worker from near Kutum" in North Darfur state, its deputy governor Mohamed Barima told AFP.

The Swiss authorities confirmed her release.

"Her health, given the circumstances, is good," the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs is relieved by this positive development and thanks the Sudanese authorities for the strength of their engagement."

A security source in Khartoum said the aid worker would be brought to the Sudanese capital later on Wednesday.

Unidentified men on October 7 kidnapped the Swiss national, who had lived in Sudan for many years, from near her residence in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

In July, a UN official said that UNAMID, a joint African Union and United Nations peacekeeping force, would reduce the number of its troops in the region, citing a fall in violence.