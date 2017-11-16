Makkawi: No Trend to Hand over Port Sudan to Dubai Company

Khartoum - Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges Eng. Makkawi Mohamed Awad has denied as untrue any trend to hand over the port of Port-Sudan to Dubai Company.

He noted that the port is expanding and comprises five other ports.

Awad outlined while delivering the statement of his ministry before the parliament on Wednesday that the future of the Red Sea is not solely for Sudan but it is for Sudan and its neighbors. He highlighting the agreement concluded between Sudan and Qatar for widening ports to be the biggest port for containers in the country.

He further renewed the attention of his ministry to the sector of transport and providing the necessary funding and the required guarantees along with accelerating the implementation of the railways strategy highlighting the projects concluded with China, Islamic Development Bank and the maintenance of the two airbus planes.

Awad affirmed completion of work in rehabilitating a number of railways in Sudan reviewing the priorities of the ministry during the coming periods with regards to implementing the overall policies.