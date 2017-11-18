Al Bashir: Differences among Sons of Gezira State Affected Development Process

Khartoum - President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has blamed disagreements among sons of Gezira State of affecting development in the area.

President Al Bashir inaugurated during his three-day tour of Gezira State the Third Gezira Marketing and Tourism Festival.

Al Bashir, addressing a mass rally of the citizens of Gezira State, announced lifting of the state of emergency he had imposed last week in Gezira state, noting that the circumstances that had led to the issuance of the republican decree have ended now.

The President reaffirmed support to Governor of Gezira State Mohamed Tahir Aila, saying that the state had entered into differences that had nothing to do with the interests of the citizens. Aila has succeeded in winning the hearts of the citizens, Al Bashir noted.

The President indicated that he had selected Aila for the post of Governor of Gezira State due to his ability to overcome difficulties and obstacles, saying that he is capable of effecting development in the area.

The Governor of Gezira State, Aila, on his part, affirmed pressing ahead with implementation of the directives of the Presidency for meeting the aspirations of the citizens in development and services, expressing appreciation for the continuous support to the programs of the state from the Presidency, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the Central Bank of Sudan.

President Al-Bashir arrived in Gezira State amid unprecedented welcome from the masses of the state, who expressed support the decision of the Presidency of dissolving the legislative council of Gezira State and its support to the development process in the state.

Al Bashir inaugurated a number of development and services projects during the tour.

Governor Mohamed Tahir Aila handed over during the occasion a document of pledge from the citizens of Gezira State calling for the nomination of President Al Bashir for a new presidential term in 2020 elections.

He explained that scholars, sheikhs of Sufi sects and students, women and youth leaderships have signed the document of pledge.