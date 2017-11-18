Nile Crossing Festival Starts in Khartoum to Prevent Deaths by Drowning

KHARTOUM – (Khalda Elyas) the third edition of the Nile River Crossing Festival is scheduled for today Saturday to draw the attention to the need to prevent deaths by

drowning Sudan.

The event is co-organized by the Dutch Embassy in Khartoum and Sudan Marine Scout. The opening ceremony will be graced by the Presidential Assistant Abdel-Rahman Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi.

At a press conference, the Secretary General of Sudan Scout Dr. Murtada Kamal Al-Amin noted that the festival is scheduled to start on Friday and aims to combat drowning in Sudan by teaching people how to swim in areas situated on the Nile River banks such as Tuti, Burrie and JIreif Shariq (east Nile).

The main event will draw participants and swimmers to cross the Nile River involving men and women led by the Dutch Ambassador to Sudan.

There will also be competitions for child swimmers at the Scout pool on the Nile Avenue.

The Nile River Crossing Festival is hosted by Moruj Company, whose representative Walid Abdullah Abbas reiterated the main objective of the festival to save lives.

Every Year, nearly 2000 people dire by get drowning in Sudan; therefore the festival comes as part of a global campaign to save lives.

Hundreds of thousands people a year die through drowning with the vast bulk of those occurring in the world’s poorer countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which defines drowning as: “the process of experiencing respiratory impairment from submission/immersion in liquid.”

Its death toll is about half that of malaria and two thirds that of malnutrition, but unlike those public health issues there are no targeted large scale efforts at combating drowning, warns the organization.