Investment Projects for Returnees from Saudi Arabia

Khartoum – (smc) General Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad announced offering investment projects for the returnees from Saudi Arabia in coordination with the

international organizations and other concerned parties.

SSWA Secretary General, Dr. Karar Al-Tuhami revealed to (SMC) setting incentives that enable the expatriate invest in Sudan without any obstacles, adding that the productive projects are supported by the international institutions such as the EU, the IOM and other effective organizations, affirming their continuous contacts with international organizations aiming at the stability of the returnees.

Al-Tuhami disclosed that the number of the returnees amounts to more than 50 thousand, expecting the arrival of new batch from Saudi Arabia in the upcoming days.