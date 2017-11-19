The Sudanese Environment Conservation Society Commemorates Prof. Mutasim Nimir

Khartoum - The Sudanese Environment Conservation Society (SECS) will commemorate today the first anniversary of the death of Prof. Mutasim Nimir who was the former

President and one of the founders of the (SECS) today 19th November which is his birthday.

Prof. Nimir, who devoted himself for environmental conservation protection for decades, passed away in a traffic accident on 23/4/2017 while on an official joint field trip to Dindir National Park with Ethiopian counterparts.

The anniversary will be participated by environment activists and the students of late Prof. Nimir.

Sudan Vision will publish a full page on the anniversary and to commemorate Prof. Mutasim Nimir in the upcoming issues.