 

Current Date:

Sunday, 19 November 2017
 

local News

The Sudanese Environment Conservation Society Commemorates Prof. Mutasim Nimir

Khartoum - The Sudanese Environment Conservation Society (SECS) will commemorate today the first anniversary of the death of Prof. Mutasim Nimir who was the former

President and one of the founders of the (SECS) today 19th November which is his birthday.
Prof. Nimir, who devoted himself for environmental conservation protection for decades, passed away in a traffic accident on 23/4/2017 while on an official joint field trip to Dindir National Park with Ethiopian counterparts.
The anniversary will be participated by environment activists and the students of late Prof. Nimir.
Sudan Vision will publish a full page on the anniversary and to commemorate Prof. Mutasim Nimir in the upcoming issues.

  • Do not Worry I am Fine at the Opening of the 9th European Film Festival...
  • Ministry to Dispatch Missions to Promote Sudanese Commodities Abroad

You may also like: