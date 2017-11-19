Exporters: Recent Central Bank Policies on Exports Incentivizing, Curb Speculations

Khartoum - A meeting held at the premises of the National Agency for Insurance and Exports Finance between Exports Development and Animal Resources Bank has

discussed the effects of the recent Bank of Sudan policies on exports.

The said meeting was held on an initiative from the National Agency for Insurance and Finance of exports.

The Director General of the agency has described Bank of Sudan's policies as a "big incentive" that opened the door for the smooth flow of cattle exports and restoration of the old markets after a four year long absence due to the circular number 2014/1 which specified advance payment as a means for payment of animal resources exports.

General Manager of Exports Development Bank Al Nour Abdulsalam said the recent policies avail to the exporters’ miscellaneous methods of payments saying that these policies are a grace to the exporters.

Deputy Secretary General of Exporters Chamber Dr. Khalid Al-Magboul has hailed the policies of the Central Bank that supports exports and exporters demanding the limiting of speculations and fictitious companies so that the maximum benefit from the circular may be obtained calling on the agency to upgrade the capacities of exporters, finance them and conduct qualitative promotion of exports to compete in the international markets.