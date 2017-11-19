Bakri Inaugurates School Tournament in Kassala

Khartoum – First Vice President, National Prime Minister, 1st Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh said while addressing the inauguration of 27th school tournament that the tournament

has become part of the national unity and an opportunity for fair competition.

Bakri said that Kassala government has offered huge projects to serve the citizens including Al Bashir Stadium, Tajooj Theatre, tarmac roads and Al-Qash Cornish.

He added that other localities will witness the launching of developmental projects, lauding the support of the citizens, emphasizing the important role of the teachers who are the model of sacrificing for the sake of the students.

It is to be noted that the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh arrived, Saturday morning, in Kassala to inaugurate the 27th School Tournament which comes this year under the theme (Let Us Work for the Sake of the Homeland).

The FVP who was accompanied by the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed and the Minister of Education, Asya Mohammed Abdalla, was received by the governor of Kassala State, Adam Gamma, the state government senior officials and the other concerned officials.