UNAMID Evacuates Six Locations In North Darfur Following Prevalence of Peace

El-Fashir - North Darfur Governor Abdulwahid Yousif Ibrahim has announced the arrival of the joint forces and the rapid support forces to all the regions in the state for

imposing the image of the state and eliminate the outlaws as well as fighting adverse phenomena.

Yousif disclosed that UNAMID has evacuated six locations in North Darfur in the regions of Maliha , Um Kadada, Mulit, Zam Zam , Abu Shouk in addition to Al Tina noting that the said regions are handed over to the state government

He outlined that the location of Abu Shouk was handed over to El-Fashir police station stressing that the forthcoming phase will the evaluation of the hand over operation and how the security is realized at the state.

The governor affirmed that his government has handed the foreign organization and estimated plan valued at 140 million US Dollars for the transition from the emergency phase to development phase noting that the report of organizations work in the recent period is valued at 80 million Dollars however there are no projects and most of the projects implemented by the foreign organizations are poor.

He said directives were issued from the governmental agencies for following up the implemented projects to guarantee their quality to realize their purposes in the field of shifting to developmental action.

Yousif denied as untrue smuggling of Gebel Amir gold to some countries stressing that the extracted gold is sold in Khartoum and the state share of gold returns amounted to 800 million Sudanese pounds