Koutsis: Dialogue between Khartoum and Washington Has Entered a New Phase

Khartoum – Beladi FM has hosted yesterday morning in its English programme (Sudan Today), H.E. Steven Koutsis, USA Charge d' Affaires to Khartoum, in the presence of

several press and media representatives.

Koutsis and his delegation were greeted with a warm welcome by the General Manager of Beladi FM, Engineer Abdurrahman Ibrahim and the staff of the broadcasting station.

Mr. Koutrsis said that the dialogue between Khartoum and the US Administration has entered a new phase after Washington realized the positive steps taken by Sudan, especially on access of humanitarian assistance to S. Sudan and counterterrorism issues.

In regard to the U.S. embassy social activities in Sudan and its interaction with the local community Mr. Koutsis said that there are about 600 Sudanese nationals working in the embassy along with 50 Americans a matter that eases the compassion between the U.S. embassy staff and the community in Sudan.

On cooperation in education, he affirmed that it is high time to rebuild the ties considering that exchanging information is crucial.

The USA Charge d' Affaires to Khartoum said that the visits of the officials aim at the continuation of dialogue considering such visits by Sudanese officials to Washington and the visits of U.S. officials to Khartoum will lead to quick engagement.

On the issue of the relation with DPRK Mr. Koutsis referred to the press statement of the U.S. Administration following bilateral meetings in Khartoum with Deputy Secretary of State Sullivan, which stipulated that the Sudanese Foreign Ministry formally announced Sudan’s commitment to sever all trade and military ties with North Korea, adding that the United States welcomes the Government of Sudan’s pledge and will continue engagement on this issue to ensure that this commitment is fully honored.

He summed up by affirming that the Sudanese position on the issue was positive and that the United States is grateful for Sudan’s commitment to take these important steps in light of the critical threat posed by the DPRK.

On religious freedoms, the USA Charge d' Affaires to Khartoum said that the issues tackled included reviewing the government policies in regard to religious freedoms and coexistence

As for cultural aspects, Mr. Koutsis referred to exchange of visits between Sudanese and American counterparts in terms of arts and culture considering its importance to boosting ties between the two nations.

On the talks of the Two Areas (S. Kordofan and the Blue Nile), he said that the US is working through the troika to convince the armed groups to engage in the peace process, calling on both sides to commit to peace efforts, adding the inflexibility of the armed groups will weaken their stances.

On the issue of arms collection campaign Mr. Koutsis said that the U.S. Administration applauds and supports the goal of the campaign provided the campaign does not lead to violent confrontations.

Mr. Koutsis affirmed that they have the feeling that the Sudanese people have the desire to move forward, confirming the U.S. Administration will assist in that.

On the sidelines of the programme, Mr. Koutsis was asked about the issue of the decline of the Sudanese pound exchange rate against the US dollar. He said that it is important for the government to build foreign resources and make the required reforms to upgrade trade balance and launch feasible investment plans.