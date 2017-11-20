Ministry of Defense Announces launching of Exercise of EASF

Khartoum-The Ministry of Defense has disclosed that all arrangements were completed for starting the operation of field exercise to East Africa Standby Force (EASF) with its

three components these are the Armed Forces, Police and Civilian components.

State Minister at the Ministry of Defense 1st Lt. General Ali Mohamed Salim said today the arrival of the participant forces will be completed from the ten countries , these are (Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, The Comoros, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi including Sudan ).

He said the training of these forces includes peacekeeping operations, combating terrorism and human trafficking besides anti- trafficking activities and all the cross-border crimes with the aim of enhancing peace in the continent.

Salim affirmed, during his meeting yesterday with Dr. Abdalla Omer the Executive Director of East Africa Secretariat, the importance of forces participation in such exercises is one of the most important roles played by Sudan at the African and international levels.

He noted that the operations of the training will take place in Gabeit region which he described as a good region that fulfills the purposes of training.

For his part Ambassador Dr. Abdallah Omer Bo, the Executive Director of EASF organization has considered holding this training in Sudan reflects the preparedness and capability and the position of Sudan among the African countries.