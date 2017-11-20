Opening of Branches for Bank of Khartoum in Kutum and Kabkabiya Affirms Stability of Security in Darfur

Al Fashir- The Bank of Khartoum has agreed to open two additional branches at Kutum and Kabkabiya towns in North Darfur State after the full security stability North Darfur

has witnessed.

Governor of North Darfur State Abdel-Wahid Yusuf said opening of branches for the Bank of Khartoum in the towns of Kutum and Kabkabiya would contribute greatly to increasing production in the state as the areas are characterized with agricultural and animal production. This is besides leading to transformation from the traditional farming to modern agriculture and opening of new markets.

The governor was speaking at inauguration ceremony of Al Fashir Branch of the Bank of Khartoum.

Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Khartoum Fadi Salim, on his part, said opening of Al Fashir Branch aims at extending the best services for the clients and the citizens with the aim of boosting the Sudanese economy, affirming that the bank would open two more branches at Kutum and Kabkabiya to be added to the bank’s branches which number 124 branches.