University of Gezira Awards Al Bashir Master Degree in Sociology

Wad-Medani-Khartoum - President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has received Master Degree certificate from the University of Gezira in a ceremony held at the International Hall at Al Razi Campus in Medani, as part of his visit to Gezira State to inaugurate the Third Tourism and Marketing Festival of the state.

The Deputy Chairman of the Council of the University, Maj.Gen. Al Hadi Bushra, handed over the certificate of the Master Degree in Sociology to President Al Bashir, which the Senate of the university decided to grant him in its meeting No. (195) after he had completed the set curricula at Islamization of Knowledge Institute.

The ceremony was attended by Governor of Gezira State Mohamed Tahir Aila and the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mohamed Al Sanosi Mohamed.

Dean of Scientific Affairs at the University Dr. Adil Daifallah announced that Al Bashir completed successfully the set curricula in three semesters and wrote the complementary research, affirming that the University has awarded the President of the Republic this certificate, which he has obtained with merit.

The University also honored Al Bashir by awarding him the Emblem of the University in expression of its proud for his affiliation to the university and graduation at it.