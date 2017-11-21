Government Announces Strict Measures against Violating Foreign Exchange Dealers

Khartoum - The government has announced taking legal action and charging dealers of foreign currency and currency brokers with the accusation of annihilation of the

national economy, money laundering and funding terrorism along with charging the accomplices of gold smuggling and those evading export returns payment.

The government affirmed, in the meeting which is chaired by the President of the Republic Omer Al Bashir at the Republican Palace, reviewing the measures of controlling exchange rate of Sudanese pound, taking all legal actions immediately against those dealing in foreign currency via the specialized prosecutions, and taking a totality of decisions and directives for restoring economic stability .

The meeting stressed stopping demand by governmental companies for purchasing foreign currency and organizing this purchase via the Central Bank in the future as well as gearing banking financing towards real productive projects along with controlling and organizing the purchase of companies with high liquidity of foreign currency , correcting the exchange rate as well as tackling all means for halting export price fixing .

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gen Dr. Mohamed Osman Al Rikabi said the meeting has also taken a decision of rationalizing governmental travelling except for absolutely necessary missions, along with subjecting the travel of Authorities and organizations officials to the consent of the Council of Ministers and organizing import via administrations, stopping the funding of domestic trade and gearing the funding to productive sectors.

Governor of Central Bank Hazim Abdulgadir said the meeting deliberated on the recent currency exchange fluctuation and the objective and non-objective causes.