Khartoum Hosts 10th Islamic Conference of Ministers of Culture

Khartoum - Khartoum hosts during the period November 21-23 activities of the 10th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic countries, in collaboration with the

Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and the Secretariat General of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (ICO) and in coordination with the Ministry of Culture under the auspices of President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir.

The conference, which is held under the slogan of “towards sustainable cultural development for the towns of the future’’, coincides with the conclusion of the activities of Sennar: Capital of Islamic Culture 2017 for the Arab area.

The conference is attended by more than 168 participants of ministers of culture of the member states of ICO, experts and representatives of concerned Arab, Islamic and international organizations.