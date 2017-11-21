Al Bashir Starts Visit to Russia Tomorrow

Khartoum- President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir starts tomorrow (Wednesday) a three-day visit to Russia accompanied by a big delegation comprising

ministers and officials, at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour has said in a press statement earlier that Al Bashir’s visit comes at the invitation of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and aims at boosting the bilateral relations in all domains.

The Minister pointed out that the talks would deal with a number of issues including cooperation in the economic and commercial fields, political contacts and mutual support in the various international fields.

The official spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ghariballah Khidir, on his part, has said in a press statement that the relations between the two countries are historic, deeply-rooted, solid and sincere, supported by numerous evidence that has been preserved throughout the times.

The spokesman indicated that the two countries’ relations are characterized by big cooperation, especially in the international forums, affirming that Russia has continued standing beside Sudan at the United Nations as well as the coordination between the two countries at the various forums.