DAL Organizes Sudan Festival of Traditional Foods at Khartoum International Fair

Khartoum - Sudan Festival of Traditional Foods is to be launched on the twenty second of the current month of November which is organized by DAL Foods Company.

Director of Media and Public relations at the company Omer Aushari said the festival aims to celebrating the richness and diversity of the Sudanese traditional foods and drinks and linking them to traditions in addition to motivating and encouraging producers as well as bridging the differences between the different generations of Sudan towards maintain the domestic traditions for the coming generations.