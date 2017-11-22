Joint Mechanism Between Sudan and Arab League Inaugurates Services Complex Project in South Darfur

Khartoum: The Arab League has inaugurated a number of services projects in Haraza Village in South Darfur State comprising basic level school , water plant , health center

and police station in the framework of the Arab league fourth phase projects in Sudan.

The inauguration of these projects was attended by the Governor of South Darfur State engineer Adam Al faki along with the Commissioner of Humanitarian Assistance Ahmed Mohamed Adam, Ambassador Zeid Al Saban the head of the Arab league delegation , Commissioner of Kateila and a number of Ministers, officials and the leading figures of the region who affirmed the importance of the project for serving the region which is seeing stability and coexistence between all the spectrums of the community while it is also seeing voluntary return of one thousand families

The people of the village have expressed thanks to the Arab league whose cost exceeds five million Sudanese pounds while the Arab League affirmed their readiness for further cooperation in support of peace and development efforts.