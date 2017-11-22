Al Bashir: Celebrating the Islamic Capitals Is Important to Correct the Wrong Religious Perspectives

Khartoum – President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has affirmed that the celebrating of Islamic Capitals is an important issue to correct the wrong religious and

educational perspectives which lead to extremism and escalating the Islamophobia.

Al Bashir said that the celebration is a golden chance to boost cooperation and partnership between Sudan and the Islamic Cooperation Organization (ICO) member states.

He welcomed, while addressing the opening session of the 10th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic countries which kicked off yesterday, the guests of the conference, lauding the great role of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Dr. Abdul Aziz Ben Osman Al-Tiwajri and his efforts in preserving the heritage of the Islamic nation.

The conference is attended by more than 168 participants of ministers of culture of the member states of ICO, experts and representatives of concerned Arab, Islamic and international organizations.

The participants agreed that the conference is held amid complicated regional and international challenges, warning against the escalation of the extremism and terrorism which will affect negatively the human values and violate the international charters.

The director of the Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Dr. Abdul Aziz Ben Osman Al-Tiwajri, affirmed that the auspices of Al Bashir to the conference confirm Sudan support to the Islamic solidarity.

He added that the conference responds to the cultural changes during this critical stage in which the racism and hatred waves are targeting the Islamic world and threatens the international peace and security.