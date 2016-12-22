Malaysian Journalists Visit Sudan

Khartoum (Photo: Alsir Mukhtar) – A delegation of six Malaysian Journalists from the Malaysian National News Agency

, BERNAMA have visited Sudan in the period 15-21 December 2016 held several meetings with top officials , tackling and discussing different topics and issues .

Sudan Vision Administration welcomed on Tuesday evening at Corinthia Hotel the delegation headed by Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Malaysian News Agency, Domestic News services; Datuk Mohktar Hussain and his colleges from BERNAMA , including his deputy, Abdul Raham , and the Editor , International News services , Nur Faridah , besides , a female Journalist Balgheese ,a cameraman and two photographers . Datuk and his colleagues expressed their deep thanks to Sudan Vision for the warm welcome accorded to them.

He highlighted different topics and issues in the press as general. He pointed out that press is industry, but it demands great efforts to enable it to reflect the reality. He added that there are thirty daily news papers in Malaysia issued in different languages beside the English language. He referred this to the variety in Malaysia. He indicated the good planning in making and dealing with the media

Nur Faridah Abd Rashid, Editor, International News services expressed her great pleasure in visiting Sudan for the first time and is eager to visit Sudan in the coming future. She inquired about the participation of female journalists in the mass media and the expected role from them.

Abdul Rahman , a journalist at BERNAMA expressed his pleasure and astonishment with Sudan describing it as an amazing country which has great potentials . He called for more development in Sudan indicated to its strategic situation.

Sudan Vision General Manager Engineer Hassan Ibrahim Elhsussain , welcomed the delegation on behalf of Sudan Vision representatives at Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum .

Managing Editor of Sudan Vision Muawad Mustafa Rashid welcomed the guest s and briefed them on the the paper’s historical background, its mission and vision as the only English out et in Sudan issued in 2003, distributed all over Sudan. He pointed to the paper’s active website.

The delegation has visited Sudan on invitation extended to them from Sudan News Agency (SUNA) in collaboration with Sudan Embassy in Malaysia. During their six-day visit the Malaysian journalists met the Vice President of Republic Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman and briefed them on the political situations in Sudan. They also visited Ministries of information and Investment.

The Malaysian journalist visited Bijrawiya Pyramids archeological site in the River Nile state. They visited also Kenana Sugar Factory in the White Nile state and GIAD Auto Factory in Gezira state. They signed an agreement with SUNA in the context of bilateral relations between the two News Agencies.