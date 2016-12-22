Atta Confirms Readiness of NISS to Deal with the Enemies at Home and Abroad

Khartoum - Director of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), 1st Lt. General Eng. Mohammed Atta Al-Mawla criticized the Communist Party, saying that the

party is unwilling in the national reconciliation and democratic action as it is not participating the national dialogue.

Addressing the conclusion of the activities of the long distance march parade project of the NISS and other regular forces, Atta indicated that the said party did not participate in the last general election.

Atta warned those who target the stability and security of the country, stressing that it is redlines and will not allow any party to override them to undermine the capabilities and resources of the country.

He confirmed the readiness of the NISS to deal with the enemies of the country at home and abroad and to provide sacrifices for citizens, urging citizens to practice their life normally and not to pay attention to rumours and those who targeting the security of the country, affirming the commitment of the NISS to the directives of the President of the Republic with the regard the cease fire in the operations fields.

For his part, NISS operation chief, Major General, Dokhri Al-Zaman Omer said that the said march parade project comes within the conclusion of the training program for the year 2016, under the slogan, (Right Protectors)