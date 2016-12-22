Arab-European Ministerial Council Welcomes Sudanese National Dialogue Initiative

Khartoum - The Arab-European Ministerial Council has welcomed in the final communiqué of its session held at the premises of the Arab League in Cairo the initiative of the

Sudanese national dialogue and its outcome, calling for tabling this outcome before parliament for formulating a permanent constitution for the country.

The council expressed its support to the efforts of the United Nations in Sudan and the African continent and reviewing the efficiency of the joint peace-keeping forces UNAMID, there.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour led the delegation of the Sudan to the meeting.

Prof. Ghandour called in his address before the meeting for lifting the unilateral economic sanctions imposed on Sudan, especially after the success of the National Dialogue process in the country.

He affirmed Sudan has worked to secure its borders with its neighbors by entering into bilateral agreements and forming joint forces on the common borders with each of Chad and Ethiopia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out that Sudan has exerted considerable efforts for combating the phenomenon of illegal migration.

The Arab side in the meeting was headed by the Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is chairman of the current session of the council of Arab foreign ministers, while the European side was led by Deputy Chairperson of the European Commission and high commissioner for foreign policy and security.

The meeting discussed ways and means of boosting relations between the Arab and European countries and enhancing bilateral cooperation in the political, security and economic fields.

It also tackled all Arab, regional and international issues of mutual concern, top of which the Middle East peace process, the Syrian crisis and developments in each of Libya and Iraq and other areas besides the security issues including combating terrorism, illegal migration and organized crime.